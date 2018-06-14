FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

U.S. Justice Department agrees to allow AT&T to close Time Warner deal pending potential appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. government and AT&T Inc agreed on Thursday on conditions that would allow the wireless company to close its deal for Time Warner Inc while the Justice Department considers a potential appeal.

In a joint filing, the two sides asked the judge to authorize the companies to close their $85 billion merger pending the potential appeal.

AT&T agreed, as one condition, to manage the Turner networks separately until Feb. 28, 2019 or the conclusion of the case, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

