U.S. Justice Department to appeal approval of AT&T acquisition of Time Warner

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it would appeal a federal judge’s approval of AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

The Justice Department opted in June not to seek an immediate stay of the court’s approval of the merger, allowing the merger to close on June 14. The government’s court filing did not disclose on what grounds it intends to challenge the approval. AT&T did not immediately comment.