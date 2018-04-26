Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc, which is being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as its Home Box Office (HBO) and Turner channels added subscribers at a brisk pace.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders increased to $1.64 billion, or $2.07 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $8 billion. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)