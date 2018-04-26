FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc, which is being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as its Home Box Office (HBO) and Turner channels added subscribers at a brisk pace.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders increased to $1.64 billion, or $2.07 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $8 billion. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.