FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 1, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Time Warner quarterly revenue rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie “Justice League”.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders increased to $1.39 billion, or 1.75 cents per share, including a gain of $1.06 per share related to changes to U.S. tax laws.

In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $293 million, or 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $8.61 billion from $7.89 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.