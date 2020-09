FILE PHOTO: A man walks near Nasdaq MarketSite in an empty Times Square as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

(Reuters) - The New Year’s Eve in Times Square will be virtual this year in a scaled back, socially distant celebration, the organizers of the event said on Wednesday.

They said a very limited group of in-person honorees will attend the event. (bit.ly/3mPVaoS)