March 20, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Opening statements in the trial to decide if AT&T Inc may buy Time Warner Inc were delayed by one day until Thursday because of forecasts of bad weather in Washington.

Opening statements were expected Wednesday before Judge Richard Leon, who will decide if the U.S. Justice Department was correct to seek to block the $85 billion deal on the grounds that it would hurt cable television rivals and, by extension, their consumers.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

