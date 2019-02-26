U.S. Justice Department: no plans to appeal AT&T Time Warner ruling

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department does not plan to challenge an appeals court ruling on Tuesday that found AT&T Inc’s purchase of Time Warner was legal under antitrust law, the government said on Tuesday.

“We are grateful that the Court of Appeals considered our objections to the District Court opinion. The department has no plans to seek further review,” Justice Department spokesman Jeremy Edwards said in a statement. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)