WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court upheld on Tuesday a lower court ruling that wireless and satellite TV provider AT&T Inc’s deal to buy content maker Time Warner for $85.4 billion was legal under antitrust law.

The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled per curiam, or unanimously, in favor of the deal. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)