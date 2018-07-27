FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 27, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

New York state revokes approval of Charter-Time Warner Cable deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The New York State Public Service Commission said on Friday it has revoked its approval of the 2016 merger agreement between Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, arguing that the U.S. broadband provider failed to meet terms of the merger agreement.

The commission alleged that Charter did not provide the public benefits to the state of New York on which the approval was granted and also said it would seek additional penalties for Charter’s past failures and ongoing non-compliance.

“Charter, doing business as Spectrum, has — through word and deed — made clear that it has no intention of providing the public benefits upon which the Commission’s earlier approval was conditioned,” the commission said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the rejection means for Charter. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The commission gave the company two months to find a new cable provider to replace its operations. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.