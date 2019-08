SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* ConocoPhillips has sold 650,000 barrels of October-loading East Timor’s Bayu Undan condensate at a discount of about $3.5 a barrel to dated Brent, three trade sources said on Tuesday

* The buyer of the sole October cargo is likely an oil major

* The cargo was offered to be loaded between Oct 1 and Oct 7

* The Bayu Undan gas field, run by ConocoPhillips, is expected to run dry by 2022 (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)