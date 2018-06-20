FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
June 20, 2018 / 7:56 AM / in 2 hours

East Timor to swear in former independence fighter as prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DILI, June 20 (Reuters) - Former East Timor president and independence fighter Jose Maria de Vasconcelos will be sworn in as prime minister on Friday, ending months of political deadlock in the tiny Southeast Asian nation.

“I have issued a decree on the nomination of Mr Taur Matan Ruak as prime minister,” President Francisco Guteres told a news conference on Wednesday, referring to Vasconcelos by a name popularly used for him.

Vasconcelos is part of an opposition coalition, the Alliance of Change for Progress (AMP), that won a majority of the seats in parliament in an election in May. (Reporting by Nelson de la Cruz; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.