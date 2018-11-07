Tiscali asks 30-40 mln euro more to sell spectrum license - sources

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator Tiscali is still in talks with Fastweb on a deal to sell its spectrum license and is asking for 30 to 40 million euros more in the light of Italy’s recent 5G auction, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

In July the two companies signed an agreement under which Fastweb would acquire the spectrum license held by Tiscali’s unit Aria for 40 Mhz in the 3.5 Ghz band as well as Tiscali Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) branch.

The value of the deal was estimated at around 150 million euros ($172 million).

Fastweb is the Italian subsidiary of Swiss telecom group Swisscom.

Shares in Tiscali were halted from trading after rising 12.7 percent following a media report on a possible sweetened offer by Fastweb. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; writing by Francesca Landini)