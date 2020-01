Jan 28 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Tissue Regenix Group said on Tuesday its computer systems and those of a third-party IT service provider in the United States were accessed without authorization, sending its shares down as much as 22%.

The company said it had taken the affected systems offline, appointed external specialists to investigate the incident and was in talks with relevant legal authorities. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)