UPDATE 1-Tissue Regenix U.S. production resumes after cyber attack, shares jump

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Tissue Regenix Group said on Tuesday its U.S. manufacturing plant had resumed operations following last week’s cyber attack on its computer network, sending its shares up as much as 28%.

The company said initial investigations found no indications of any external transfer of sensitive or financial data and that costs to restore the systems were not expected to be material to its short-term cash flow.

The company took some systems offline early last week after they were breached and appointed external investigators to look into the incident.

London-listed Tissue Regenix said the incident is expected to hit order processing for a “very short-term” and that delayed orders would be shipped over the coming weeks.

The company, which was formed in 2006 when it was spun-out from the University of Leeds, develops a special kind of tissue that is not rejected by a patient’s body and can be used to repair diseased or worn out body parts.

Its shares were up 20% at 1.2 pence as of 1216 GMT, recovering losses from last week. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)