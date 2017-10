BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian information technology provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA has abandoned plans for an initial private offering, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) said on Thursday.

Tivit shareholders had planned to sell as many as 35.5 million shares at a price between 43 reais and 51 reais each, but the company was struggling to lure investors at that valuation.