Company News
August 20, 2019

TJX quarterly same-store sales miss estimates



Aug 20 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc’s second-quarter same-store sales fell short of Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as the off-price retailer struggled to attract shoppers amidst stiff competition from online and other retailers.

The company reported a 2% rise in comparable-store sales in the quarter ended August 3, but missed the average analyst estimate of a 2.95% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $9.78 billion from $9.33 billion, also missing estimates of $9.90 billion. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


