FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TJX reports flat same-store sales in hurricane-hit Q3
Sections
Featured
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Energy and Environment
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
Special Report
Unsafe at any level: The series
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TJX reports flat same-store sales in hurricane-hit Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc disappointed with flat third-quarter same-store sales, blaming the impact of hurricanes in the United States and unseasonably warmer weather that dampened sales of cold weather apparel at its Marmaxx stores.

Shoppers seeking the bargain deals which are the company’s hallmark drove sales higher by 6 percent to $8.8 billion in the third quarter.

TJX’s comparable store sales, however, were flat in the third quarter, missing the 2.2 percent rise expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company’s net income rose to $641.44 million, or $1 per share in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $550 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.