Nov 20 (Reuters) - Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc expects rising freight and labor costs to impact full-year 2020 earnings by 2 percent each, it said on a post-earnings call on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the company forecast holiday-quarter earnings and full-year 2019 profit largely below analysts’ estimates on increasing freight and labor costs. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)