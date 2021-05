May 19 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc beat quarterly net sales estimates on Wednesday as Americans returned to its discount stores following speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions.

Net sales rose to $10.09 billion in the first quarter from $4.41 billion last year. Analysts on average had projected net sales of $8.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru;)