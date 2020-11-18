TJX beats quarterly sales estimates

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Discount store operator TJX Cos Inc beat estimates for quarterly net sales on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for home improvement products at its HomeGoods chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s net sales fell to $10.12 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $10.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of $9.36 billion, Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)