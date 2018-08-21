FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
August 21, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

TJX quarterly same-store sales crushes estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc topped quarterly comparable-store sales estimates on Tuesday, as deep discounts helped drive more customers to its T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores.

The company’s net income rose to $739.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $553 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

TJX reported a 6 percent rise in same-store sales, blowing past the 2.2 percent increase analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said net sales rose to $9.33 billion from $8.36 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.