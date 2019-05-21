TJX quarterly same-store sales top expectations

May 21 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as the off-price retailer’s steep discounts brought more shoppers to its Marshalls and HomeGoods stores.

Comparable-store sales at TJX rose 5%, beating the average analyst estimate of 3.44% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $9.28 billion in the first quarter ended May 4, from $8.69 billion, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)