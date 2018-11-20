Company News
TJX tops same-store sales estimates

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Off-price apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as heavy discounting drove more shoppers to its T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores.

TJX said same-store sales rose 7 percent in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, better than analysts’ average estimate of a 4.1 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its net sales climbed to $9.83 billion from $8.76 billion.

Third-quarter net income rose to $762.3 million or 61 cents per share, from $641.4 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

