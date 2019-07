FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien on Monday said its property portfolio had increased in value to 4.6 billion euros ($5.16 billion) in the first half of 2019, from around 4.1 billion euros at the end of 2018, boosted by increased rents on properties in Berlin. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Deepa Babingotn)