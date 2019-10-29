Russia's TMK may review dividend policy, speeds up buyback

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian steel pipemaker TMK plans to review its dividend policy in early 2020 and may return to the idea of its European business holding a secondary public offering in the first half of 2020, its head of strategy told Reuters.

TMK is speeding up its previously approved buyback programme, Vladimir Shmatovich said. TMK’s European business is consolidated on the basis of its Romanian subsidiary Artrom . (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)