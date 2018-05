May 1 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, which is buying smaller rival Sprint Corp, reported an 8.8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue as it added more postpaid phone subscribers with competitively priced plans.

The company’s net income fell $671 million, or 78 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $698 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.46 billion from $9.61 billion. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)