Company News
May 1, 2020 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

T-Mobile says Sprint lost 348,000 postpaid phone subscribers in Q1

May 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday that Sprint lost 348,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter, compared to 189,000 a year ago.

T-Mobile officially completed the $23 billion merger with Sprint Corp, solidifying its position as the No.3 wireless provider in the United States in April after a long legal battle between multiple state attorneys general which argued that the deal would be anticompetitive. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

