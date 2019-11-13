Liberty Global CFO: Sunrise-UPC deal made sense, still worth pursuing

BARCELONA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The failed takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss unit UPC by Sunrise made industrial sense and it would still be worth trying to make it happen, Liberty’s Chief Financial Officer Charlie Bracken said on Wednesday.

“If you look at the industrial logic of the deal it’s very compelling,” Bracken told the Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference in Barcelona, adding that he saw “a lot of reasons to monetise” the synergies it promised.

Bracken also said that Liberty would look at listing its local units, which would help to crystallise the value of their cash flows. “We’ll be opportunistic,” he said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Paul Sandle)