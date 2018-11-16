SAP still expects to expand margins after Qualtrics deal - SAP

BARCELONA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - SAP, the German business software company, still expects its margins to expand after its $8 billion takeover of Qualtrics, the U.S. company that specialises in tracking the sentiment of consumers online, CFO Luka Mucic said on Friday.

SAP will be able to scale growth and profitability quickly at Qualtrics, Mucic told the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona.

After closing, SAP forecasts top-line growth in double digits, with non-IFRS operating profits growing faster.

The company’s margin recovery story will remain intact, Mucic said, adding that SAP would update guidance after the deal closes.