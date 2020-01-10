Canada's TMX Group says CEO to retire early, finds no evidence of past misconduct

Jan 10 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on Friday said it found no evidence of past misconduct by Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston, but that he would retire early from his role.

Eccleston, whose contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, would retire effective immediately, the company said reut.rs/2tKW1zV in a statement.

Late last year, TMX said it was looking into allegations about inappropriate sexual conduct by Eccleston, which surfaced in a media report. (bit.ly/37UI3dK)

The company said it found no evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at TMX.

Eccleston believes it is in the best interests of the company, including its employees and stakeholders, for him to retire early, TMX said.

TMX named Chief Financial Officer John McKenzie as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)