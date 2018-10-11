TMX Group signs agreement with Shanghai Clearing House

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said on Thursday it signed an agreement with the Shanghai Clearing House (SHCH) as it looks to expand its footprint in China’s financial markets.

TMX said the partnership with SHCH, which clears trades and is run by People’s Bank of China, will help link North American and Chinese bond markets.

The company also said it signed an agreement with China Central Depository & Clearing Corp Ltd (CCDC) to work closely and evaluate future trade opportunities.