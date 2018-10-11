FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

TMX Group signs agreement with Shanghai Clearing House

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said on Thursday it signed an agreement with the Shanghai Clearing House (SHCH) as it looks to expand its footprint in China’s financial markets.

TMX said the partnership with SHCH, which clears trades and is run by People’s Bank of China, will help link North American and Chinese bond markets.

The company also said it signed an agreement with China Central Depository & Clearing Corp Ltd (CCDC) to work closely and evaluate future trade opportunities.

Reporting by Debroop Roy and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

