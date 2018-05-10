FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 10, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

TMX says no change in market share after exchange outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said on Thursday it had not seen any change in market share after a major outage shut down its exchanges for more than two hours last month.

TMX has replaced permanent systems and was testing alternative technology to avoid future shutdowns, company executives said on a post-earnings conference call with analysts.

The company said it did not incur any material expenses in changing technology after the shutdown. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.