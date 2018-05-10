TMX says no change in market share after exchange outage

May 10 (Reuters) - Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said on Thursday it had not seen any change in market share after a major outage shut down its exchanges for more than two hours last month.

TMX has replaced permanent systems and was testing alternative technology to avoid future shutdowns, company executives said on a post-earnings conference call with analysts.

The company said it did not incur any material expenses in changing technology after the shutdown. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)