Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said on Thursday afternoon it has halted trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange due to an unspecified technical issue.

TMX was investigating the problem, the exchange said in a tweet here

“Once an opening time has been determined a further update will be issued,” it added. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)