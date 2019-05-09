Company News
May 9, 2019 / 11:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

TMX Group reports 3 percent fall in first-quarter profit

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by slower capital formation business.

The company said net profit fell to C$61.2 million ($45.43 million), or C$1.09 per share, in the first quarter, from C$63.1 million, or C$1.13 per share, a year earlier. The company also said, Trayport Ltd - a wholly owned subsidiary - would acquire Vienna-based VisoTech, a European short-term energy trading solutions provider. ($1 = 1.3472 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
