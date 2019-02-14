Company News
February 14, 2019 / 1:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TMX Group reports 65 pct drop in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a 65 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by higher net finance costs and operating expenses.

The company said net profit fell to C$69.8 million ($52.66 million), or C$1.24 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$202.3 million, or C$3.63 per share, a year earlier. TMX reported adjusted earnings per share of C$1.31 in the quarter, while revenue rose 22 percent to C$207.6 million. ($1 = 1.3255 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh and Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below