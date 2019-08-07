Company News
TMX Group reports 9.5% rise in adjusted second-quarter profit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a 9.5% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower operating expenses.

Adjusted net income rose to C$81.8 million ($61.50 million), or C$1.45 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$74.7 million, or C$1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$210.3 million from C$209.5 million. ($1 = 1.3300 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

