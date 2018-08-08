Canada's TMX says no plans for talks with Saudi Aramco over IPO

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s TMX Group Ltd said on Wednesday it has not had recent talks with Saudi Aramco about a partial listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange as part of the oil firm’s initial public offering, and that it currently has no plans for further dialogue.

TMX had campaigned hard for a piece of the IPO, expected to be the largest in history. But separately, Saudi Arabia on Sunday froze all new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador in response to Ottawa’s call to free arrested Saudi civil society activists. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York Editing by Paul Simao)