Case to Watch: N.Y. Fed facing off against bank with unique business model

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is facing off in Manhattan federal court against one of its former employees who has helped create a Connecticut startup bank and is suing to gain access to the national payments system.

The government’s opening brief is due March 8 in the lawsuit by TNB USA, which is seeking a so-called master account from the Fed, a type of bank account for banks that gives them access to electronic payments, which TNB needs to begin operating. The bank’s chief executive Jamie McAndrews is a former head of research and statistics at the New York Fed.

