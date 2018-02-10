FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 10, 2018 / 12:13 AM / in 2 days

Florida appeals court declines to revive tobacco cases

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Florida appeals court on Thursday said a lower court had been right to toss more than 70 lawsuits filed against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company on behalf of smokers who had been dead for many years, rejecting the lawyers’ requests to substitute the plaintiffs for new ones.

“The lawsuits filed here were nullities because a dead person cannot file and maintain a lawsuit,” said a unanimous three-judge panel of Florida’s District Court of Appeal, First District, adding that the law firms that filed and maintained the lawsuits had no authority to do so.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Egcdd1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.