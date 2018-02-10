Florida appeals court declines to revive tobacco cases

A Florida appeals court on Thursday said a lower court had been right to toss more than 70 lawsuits filed against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company on behalf of smokers who had been dead for many years, rejecting the lawyers’ requests to substitute the plaintiffs for new ones.

“The lawsuits filed here were nullities because a dead person cannot file and maintain a lawsuit,” said a unanimous three-judge panel of Florida’s District Court of Appeal, First District, adding that the law firms that filed and maintained the lawsuits had no authority to do so.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Egcdd1