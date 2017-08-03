Tod's sees sales, margins improvement "in future" after H1 revenues fall

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Tod's said on Thursday it would improve sales and profit margins "in the future" focusing on higher-end products, after posting a 2.9 percent fall in first-half revenues.

Tod's, famous for its Gommino loafers, said sales in the first six months of the year came in at 483 million euros ($574 million), in line with a Thomson Reuters analyst estimate of 483.5 million euros. Sales were down 3.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle said in a statement results were in line with the group's expectations and that he was confident Tod's would register "significant improvement in sales and margins in the future".

Della Valle added that the aim of the company was to sell "more exclusive and expensive products, although this forces us to be more selective in distribution." Same-store sales last year were down 2.7 percent at constant exchange rates in the period, after falling 12 percent in 2016.