Tod's 9-mth sales fall 2.2 pct as currency swings weigh

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Tod’s said on Wednesday nine-month sales fell 2.2 percent as brands including its namesake one and Roger Vivier were hit by currency fluctuations.

The company, famous for its Gommino loafers, said sales in the first nine months fell to 706 million euros ($809 million), in line with an analyst consensus of 708 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

At constant exchange rates sales were down 0.1 percent to 722.7 million euros.

Tod’s said that like-for-like sales were down 2.1 percent in the January-September period. ($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)