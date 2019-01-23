Tod's like-for-like sales fall 3 pct in 2018

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Tod’s said like-for-like sales for 2018 fell 3 percent due to a worsening of the performance in Italy and the rest of Europe in the fourth quarter.

The company, known for its leather goods and Gommino loafers, said sales came in at 940.4 million euros ($1.1 billion), slightly below a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 948 million euros.

At reported rated sales were down 2.4 percent while at constant exchange rates they fell 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Francesca Landini)