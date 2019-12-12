Judge puts Arkansas’ plant-based meat labeling law on hold

A federal judge in Arkansas has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a labeling law that bars the use of terms like “burgers,” “sausage” and “steak” on plant-based foods, finding that a vegetarian-food producer is likely to prevail on its claim that the law is an impermissible restraint on its First Amendment rights.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker in Little Rock granted a preliminary injunction on Wednesday in favor of the Tofurky Company, represented by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Good Food Institute.

