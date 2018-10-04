Togo forecasts 5.1 pct GDP growth in 2019

LOME, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Togo’s economic growth is expected to rise to 5.1 percent in 2019 from 4.9 percent this year, the government said on Thursday.

In a statement, the government also said it had proposed to parliament a budget for next year of 1.461 billion CFA franc ($2.60 million), an 11.5 percent rise over the 2018 budget.

The tiny West African country has few natural resources besides phosphates, a major source of foreign exchange, but is trying to turn itself into a shipping and transportation hub.

The capital Lome is home to the headquarters of regional airline ASKY, a partner of Ethiopian Airlines, and pan-African lender Ecobank.