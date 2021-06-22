AMEA Power launches 50MW solar power plant in Togo

KINSHASA, June 22 (Reuters) - AMEA Power, a subsidiary of United Arab Emirates-based Al Nowais Investments (ANI), on Tuesday launched a 50 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Togo that is expected to supply power to about 158,000 households.

The plant, located about 270 km (170 miles) from Lome, Togo’s capital, was expected to produce 90,255 MWh of power per year, the company said in a statement.

Some 52% of people in the West African country had access to electricity in 2019, World Bank figures show.

AMEA will operate the plant for 25 years, helping Togo achieve its plans to achieve universal access to electricity by 2030, the company said. It will also increase the share of renewables in the energy mix to 50%.