Communications Equipment
November 7, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Axian, ECP to acquire majority stake in Togo state telco -govt

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A consortium composed of private equity firms Axian Group and Emerging Capital Partners will acquire a 51% stake in Togo’s state telecommunications company, Togocom, the West African nation’s government said on Thursday.

The consortium - Agou Holding - plans to invest 245 million euros ($271 million) in the company over the next seven years to improve international connectivity and expand Togocom’s high-speed fibre and mobile networks. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Joe Bavier Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below