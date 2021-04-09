Gojek, Tokopedia seek shareholders' approval for proposed merger -source

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia are seeking approval from shareholders for their proposed merger, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A deal which sources had previously pegged at $18 billion would be the biggest yet for Indonesia.

It is being pursued by the start-ups as they seek to gain scale by offering grocery shopping, courier services and other services from a single platform.

The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Gojek and Tokopedia did not respond to Reuters requests for immediate comment. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Jason Neely)