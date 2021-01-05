REFILE-Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for $18 bln merger - Bloomberg News

(Corrects dateline)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek is in advanced discussions about merging with local e-commerce pioneer PT Tokopedia, Bloomberg said bloom.bg/2XbSJRO on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The merged entity would create an Indonesian internet powerhouse with a combined valuation of more than $18 billion, the report added. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)