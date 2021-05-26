Tokyo 2020 CEO says cancellation not discussed after sponsor's editorial

FILE PHOTO: Muto Toshiro, CEO of Tokyo 2020 attends a press conference after a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2021. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday it was only natural for news organisations to have different views on the Olympics Summer Games, when asked about an editorial from a sponsor company urging cancellation.

He added that no board member had discussed the cancellation or delay of the Games as a possibility during a Tokyo 2020 board meeting held earlier in the day.

Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic.